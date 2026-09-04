A young boy's attempt to imitate his hero Spider-Man by climbing a doorway ended in a terrifying fall, as captured in a viral video. The incident, which left the boy breathless and panicked, highlights the dangers of mimicking superhero stunts, while the article also touches on the box office success of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

In a terrifying turn of events, a young boy’s attempt at imitating his favourite superhero, Spider-Man, went completely off the rails, leaving both his mother and him in a state of panic after he fell while attempting the stunt.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, a young boy was seen attempting to recreate Spider-Man’s wall-crawling abilities by climbing along the narrow border of a bedroom doorway.

However, his playful stunt quickly turned into a frightening incident when he lost his balance and fell to the floor. The boy appeared to be helpless as he called out to his mother after losing his footing and falling awkwardly onto his back, leaving him gasping for air and visibly terrified.

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How Did The Boy’s Spider-Man Stunt Go Wrong?

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic characters in pop culture, inspiring generations of children worldwide with his acrobatic wall-crawling skills. The release of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ further fuelled the enthusiasm of young fans looking to channel their inner web-slinger.

In this instance, the young boy tried to imitate his hero’s famous wall-crawling abilities by climbing along the border of the bedroom doorway. In a viral video, the boy was seen recording himself and quickly manoeuvring his way up toward the frame of the door before attempting to balance himself along the narrow border.

However, things went wrong when he tried to balance himself on the narrow border, causing him to suddenly lose his footing and fall backwards onto the floor. The young boy immediately called his mother after he appeared to have difficulty breathing following the fall.

“Mom! Mom! Mom! I can’t breathe,” the boy was heard saying while calling his mother.

However, his mother immediately and apparently helped him sit up, rubbing his back and reassuring him until his breathing returned to normal. It quickly became clear that the fall had simply knocked the wind out of him upon impact.

The boy’s attempt to recreate the iconic superhero move ultimately highlights the potential dangers of mimicking high-risk acrobatic stunts without proper supervision or safety gear.

How Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Perform at the Theatre?

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026, delivering a phenomenal run at the global box office. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has grossed around $2.33 billion worldwide (INR 22,044 crore), making it the fourth-highest-grossing film in history after overtaking ‘Titanic’.

The movie has run remarkably well in North America, earning around $891.5 million domestically after five weekends. In India, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has also enjoyed a remarkable theatrical run, grossing approximately INR 588.12 crore at the box office after 31 days.

The Tom Holland-led superhero film has maintained its stronghold in the Indian box office even after completing a month in theatres. The movie also recorded a massive USD 360.1 million domestic opening weekend, underlining the enormous anticipation surrounding Tom Holland’s return as the web-slinger.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is expected to release on OTT in October or November, with Netflix likely to be its streaming destination following its extended theatrical window.

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