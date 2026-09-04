Yuvraj Singh gave mentee Abhishek Sharma a hilarious birthday punishment as he turned 26. A viral video shows Abhishek doing sit-ups while promising to avoid 'lappa' shots off the first ball. Yuvraj also praised his growth as a batter and a leader.

Former India all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has once again treated fans to a masterclass in mentorship, sharing a hilarious and lighthearted ‘birthday punishment’ for rising Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma has turned 26 on Friday, September 4. The young batter has been one of India’s explosive batters in T20Is and domestic circuits, known for his fearless intent and ability to take apart bowling attacks from the very first over. Making his T20I debut in 2024, Abhishek has quickly cemented his reputation as one of the most destructive openers in the modern game.

Abhishek Sharma is currently playing in the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, where he is captaining and playing as the marquee player for Amritsar Soormas. In the first three matches, the 26-year-old has aggregated 180 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60 and an impressive strike rate of 253.52.

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‘Ab Lappa Nahi Marunga’

Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma share a close bond as mentor and mentee, making their training ground sessions a frequent source of entertainment for cricket fans. Their relationship goes far beyond traditional coaching, with Yuvraj regularly keeping the young opener on his toes through a mix of high-level technical advice and lighthearted public roasting.

In the birthday video that set the social media buzz, Abhishek was seen doing sit-ups as punishment for his trademark aggressive strokeplay, while chanting his mentor's strict rule to cap off the hilarious routine.

“Main pehli ball pe lappa nahi marunga, main time leke batting karunga, main soch ke score karunga, main lift nahi marunga pehli ball.” Abhishek was heard saying.

(I won’t try to hit a big shot off the first ball. I’ll take my time, bat sensibly, and score after thinking it through. I won’t hit a lofted shot off the first ball.)

Apart from that video, Yuvraj Singh also shared pictures also shared pictures from their training sessions and celebrations over the years, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday note praising the youngster's dedication, work ethic, and the remarkable player he has grown into.

‘Love The Person You’ve Become’

Yuvraj Singh has been serving as a mentor to Abhishek Sharma and several other young Punjab talents for years, shaping their temperaments both on and off the field. His emotional birthday post underscored just how proud the World Cup hero is of his protege's personal growth and leadership qualities.

“Sir Abhishek, it's your birthday; what an auspicious day, love the person you have become—sharing and caring to those around you and a leader!” Yuvraj wrote.

“Always learning from your failures and willing to put in more hard work each time! Wishing you a year of runs and tons! Lots of love always," he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma will rejoin the India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13 in New Delhi, before heading to Japan for the Asian Games, where India aims to defend its continental crown.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma's Masterclass: Indian Opener's 233-Run Knock with 25 Sixes Leaves Fans Divided (WATCH)