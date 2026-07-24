Sonam Wangchuk's WRITTEN DEAL With Government | Wife Reveals

Sonam Wangchuk's WRITTEN DEAL With Government
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, revealed that the government accepted key demands in writing, including no FIR against student protesters, compensation for NEET victims, and a Parliament discussion on education reforms. She called the movement successful, saying Sonam ended his 26-day fast after receiving assurances.
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