Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam

The villages, built near valleys and ridges, could pose a direct threat to India's Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the "Chicken's Neck." This narrow stretch of land in West Bengal is India's only link to its seven northeastern states.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Amid rising concerns over China's territorial expansion, satellite images have revealed the construction of as many as 22 Chinese villages within Bhutan's territory over the past eight years. It is reportedly said that eight of these villages are situated close to the Doklam plateau, a strategic area where India and China were locked in a tense standoff in 2017.

The villages, built near valleys and ridges, could pose a direct threat to India's Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the "Chicken's Neck." This narrow stretch of land in West Bengal is India's only link to its seven northeastern states.

Jiwi, one of the largest settlements, is built on Bhutanese pastureland known as Tshethangkha in the western sector. The proximity of these villages to Chinese military bases raises alarms about their potential use for strategic purposes, further endangering the security of the Siliguri Corridor.

The Doklam plateau has been a longstanding flashpoint. In 2017, a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops erupted after India intervened to stop China from constructing a road in the disputed region. The road would have given China greater access to the Siliguri Corridor, heightening India's strategic vulnerability.

The "Chicken's Neck" is more than just a geographical term. This 22-km-wide corridor connects northeastern India to the rest of the country and serves as a vital lifeline for trade, transportation, and defense. Any disruption to this corridor could isolate the northeast, making it a prime target in case of conflict.

China's village-building activities near Doklam are seen as a continuation of its salami-slicing tactics, where it gradually encroaches on territory to strengthen its geopolitical position. For India, securing the Siliguri Corridor is paramount, as it represents the gateway to not just the northeast but also India’s strategic defenses along its borders with China and Bhutan.

