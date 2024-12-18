Bengaluru techie suicide case: 'I am the real victim...', says Atul Subhash's wife Nikhita during police probe

In a shocking statement, Nikhita, wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, claimed she was the real victim in his suicide case. She accused Atul of emotional abuse, demanding non-veg food and harassing her. Police continue to investigate the complex circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Nikhita, the wife of techie Atul Subhash, who recently committed suicide in Marathahalli, has claimed that she is the real victim in the case. During police questioning, Nikhita made startling statements about the troubled marriage, describing how she was subjected to emotional abuse by her husband.

Atul, a software professional, was found dead in his apartment in Marathahalli, reportedly after leaving behind a death note. While initial reports suggested he took his life due to personal struggles, Nikhita has now alleged that she was the one who endured constant harassment from her husband.



“I am the real victim in this situation, not Atul,” Nikhita told the police during her interrogation. According to her, Atul would often come home intoxicated and demand that she cook non-vegetarian food, even though she struggled with cooking meat. She claimed that he would bring meat and chicken home, forcing her to cook meals at gunpoint and harassing her for not preparing the dishes correctly.

"I did not leave the house; it was Atul who made me leave due to his abuse," Nikhita continued. She explained that despite her best efforts to meet his demands, Atul's behavior became increasingly intolerable.

Adding more to her statement, Nikhita shared that Atul used to accuse her of disrespecting him when she couldn't cook non-veg food. She also mentioned that she never left their home voluntarily, claiming that Atul’s actions had pushed her out.

Nikhita’s shocking statement during the police interrogation has raised several questions regarding the dynamics of the couple's relationship and the pressures that led to Atul’s tragic death. The police are continuing their investigation into the case to determine the full extent of the circumstances surrounding Atul Subhash's death.



As the investigation unfolds, Nikhita's claims have added a layer of complexity to the case, suggesting a much deeper personal struggle within the marriage that may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.

Atul's death has left his family and friends in shock, and the statements from his wife have further raised concerns about the emotional toll placed on both individuals in the marriage.

