Mitchell Owen’s explosive 108 runs off 42 balls, including 11 sixes and 6 fours, helped Hobart Hurricanes clinch their first-ever Big Bash League title. His record-equalling century, achieved in just 39 balls, played a pivotal role in their seven-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder. Owen’s performance has been hailed as one of the greatest in BBL history, cementing his place as one of cricket’s brightest stars.