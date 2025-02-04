Karnataka: Nurse applies 'Feviquick' instead of stitches on 7-year-old's cheek injury, parents lodge complaint

A nurse at Adoor Primary Health Center in Karnataka used Feviquick adhesive instead of stitches on a 7-year-old boy’s deep cheek wound. The boy’s parents lodged a complaint, leading to the nurse’s reassignment. The incident raised concerns over healthcare quality and treatment standards.

Karnataka: Nurse applies 'Feviquick' instead of stitches on 7-year-old's cheek injury, parents lodge complaint vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 4:16 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a nurse at the Adoor Primary Health Center in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, used Feviquick adhesive instead of stitching a deep wound on a 7-year-old boy’s cheek. The incident occurred on January 14 but only came to light later.

The young boy, Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, was rushed to the health centre after injuring his cheek while playing. His wound was serious, and it was bleeding heavily. However, instead of receiving proper medical treatment, the nurse, Jyoti, opted to apply Feviquick,instead of stitching the wound.

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

When questioned about her unusual decision, Nurse Jyoti defended her actions by claiming that stitching the wound would have left a visible scar on the boy's cheek. She added, “I thought applying Feviquick would be a better solution, and if it didn’t work, we would have referred him for further treatment.”

The boy's parents were understandably concerned about the treatment. They recorded a video of the nurse’s response and lodged a formal complaint with the Health Protection Committee of the Adoor Primary Health Center. The video showed the nurse admitting her use of Feviquick on the wound.

Davangere medical store owner arrested for allegedly raping, filming schoolgirl in Channagiri

Upon receiving the complaint, District Health Officer (DHO) Rajesh Suragihalli took immediate action. Although the nurse showed clear negligence by using an inappropriate adhesive, the DHO refrained from suspending her. Instead, he decided to reassign Nurse Jyoti to the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, raising serious concerns about the quality of healthcare at primary health centres. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BMRCL resurveys land for double-decker flyover along Orange line metro vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL resurveys land for double-decker flyover along Orange line metro

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for allegedly asking them to speak 'Kannada' (WATCH)

Bengaluru rider accumulates Rs 1.6 lakh fine for violating traffic rules, Netizens call for action vkp

Bengaluru rider accumulates Rs 1.6 lakh fine for violating traffic rules, Netizens call for action

22-year-old Bengaluru university student commits self death in hostel room police register UDR case vkp

22-year-old Bengaluru university student commits suicide in hostel room, police register UDR case

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes

Acidity to Anxiety-8 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack RBA

Acidity to Anxiety-8 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack

Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park dmn

Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park (WATCH)

'Nagas, Babas & politicians should also die to attain moksha': Pappu Yadav on Kumbh stampede row (WATCH) shk

‘Nagas, Babas & politicians should also die to attain moksha’: Pappu Yadav on Kumbh stampede (WATCH)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon