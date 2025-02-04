Karnataka: Nurse applies 'Feviquick' instead of stitches on 7-year-old's cheek injury, parents lodge complaint

A nurse at Adoor Primary Health Center in Karnataka used Feviquick adhesive instead of stitches on a 7-year-old boy’s deep cheek wound. The boy’s parents lodged a complaint, leading to the nurse’s reassignment. The incident raised concerns over healthcare quality and treatment standards.

In a shocking incident, a nurse at the Adoor Primary Health Center in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, used Feviquick adhesive instead of stitching a deep wound on a 7-year-old boy’s cheek. The incident occurred on January 14 but only came to light later.

The young boy, Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, was rushed to the health centre after injuring his cheek while playing. His wound was serious, and it was bleeding heavily. However, instead of receiving proper medical treatment, the nurse, Jyoti, opted to apply Feviquick,instead of stitching the wound.



When questioned about her unusual decision, Nurse Jyoti defended her actions by claiming that stitching the wound would have left a visible scar on the boy's cheek. She added, “I thought applying Feviquick would be a better solution, and if it didn’t work, we would have referred him for further treatment.”

The boy's parents were understandably concerned about the treatment. They recorded a video of the nurse’s response and lodged a formal complaint with the Health Protection Committee of the Adoor Primary Health Center. The video showed the nurse admitting her use of Feviquick on the wound.



Upon receiving the complaint, District Health Officer (DHO) Rajesh Suragihalli took immediate action. Although the nurse showed clear negligence by using an inappropriate adhesive, the DHO refrained from suspending her. Instead, he decided to reassign Nurse Jyoti to the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, raising serious concerns about the quality of healthcare at primary health centres.

