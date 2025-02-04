Man arrested for repeatedly vandalising temple in Kanyakumari, returns to attack again after bail release

Isakki Amman temple in Kanyakumari vandalized repeatedly over 2 months by a gang led by Sajin, who was arrested and bailed, sparking a police search.

Kanyakumari: Several incidents of vandalism has plagued the Isakki Amman temple in Kanyakumari's Thottathuvilai area, with the latest incident occurring on February 1. The temple has been repeatedly targeted over the past two months, with a gang led by an individual named Sajin allegedly responsible for the attacks.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces climate change policy for education and ecology clubs in schools

The violence began in December and January, when Sajin and his associates assaulted the temple and its priest, Sundar, vandalizing an idol in the process. Videos of the incidents circulated widely on social media, leading to Sajin's arrest along with his accomplices.

However, after being released on bail, Sajin and at least four others returned to the temple on February 1, carrying out another attack and vandalizing the temple again. Authorities have since launched a search to nab Sajin and the other accused.

Investigations have revealed that Sajin and priest Sundar are relatives, and the attacks are reportedly linked to a long-standing family dispute over property.

Also Read: Kerala, Tamil Nadu on high alert: IMD issues warning for 'Kallakkadal Phenomenon'

Latest Videos