Delhi court rejects defamation case against Shashi Tharoor filed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Rouse Avenue court dismissed BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar's defamation complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Chandrashekhar had alleged Tharoor made false claims about him bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which allegedly damaged his reputation and led to his loss in the 2024 elections.

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday refused to issue a summons to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. A defamation complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The same has been dismissed.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal dismissed the Complaint after recording the pre-summoning evidence by the counsel for the complainant. The court said that the defamation case was not made out against the proposed accused. The detailed order is to be uploaded.

On September 21, 2024, the court had taken cognizance of the defamation complaint and directed to lead the pre-summoning evidence. Senior advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Vaibhav Gaggar, advocates Somdev Tiwari, Dhruv Mehta, Amrita Vatsa, Swati, and Muskan Sharma for Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar had alleged that Tharoor made a false statement against him in an interview alleging that Chandrashekhar was bribing the voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He had said that this statement hurt his reputation and resulted in losing the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

"Based on the submissions made and the material placed on record, which prima facie disclose the ingredients of the offence, I take cognizance of the offence(s) under Sections 500 IPC and 171G IPC," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate had said in the order passed on September 21," Chandrashekhar said.

It was alleged that the proposed accused had defamed the complainant by making false and derogatory imputations on national television that he had been bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram Constituency, knowing fully well that such statements were false and with the intent to lower the complainant's reputation and to affect the result of the upcoming elections.

It was also alleged that the interview(s) was/were published by various news channels as well as on social media platforms at the behest of the proposed accused and resulted in loss of reputation of the complainant in society, which ultimately resulted in the complainant losing the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.

