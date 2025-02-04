Acidity to Anxiety-8 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack

Heart attack has become a deadly problem affecting all ages. If you experience these 8 signs, seek immediate medical attention.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

8 Signs Your Body Shows Before a Heart Attack

It's impossible to predict when someone will have a heart attack. Recent cases of heart attacks in young children and students are alarming. Doctors advise controlling intake of high-fat foods, salt, and sugar after a certain age.

Let's explore 8 signs the body shows before a heart attack.

Acidity

Some experience heartburn and indigestion before a heart attack. Constant burping can be a sign. Others might experience vomiting and nausea along with heartburn. Consult a doctor if you feel it's more severe than usual indigestion.

Excessive Sweating

Excessive sweating is a sign of a heart attack. You might feel drenched even in an air-conditioned room, possibly with chest heaviness. Inform someone and seek medical help immediately. Avoid driving yourself to the hospital, as it could worsen the situation.

Chest Pain

Chest pain is a common symptom, but it doesn't always indicate a heart attack. Stress, workload, and gastric issues can also cause it. Don't panic with every pain. See a doctor if you have unbearable chest pain, along with pain in the left shoulder, arm, and jaw.

Low Blood Pressure

For some, a sudden drop in blood pressure can be a sign. If you experience dizziness, chest pain, or sweating, seek immediate medical attention.

Shortness of Breath

Shortness of breath is also considered a sign of a heart attack. It might accompany chest pain. If it intensifies, go to the nearest hospital.

Excessive Fatigue

If you feel more exhausted or weak than normal, it might be an indication that you are having a heart attack.

Anxiety and Fear

A sense of impending doom and emotional symptoms can sometimes precede a heart attack. You might experience palpitations and sweating. Seek medical help quickly in such situations.

Inability to Walk

Some might find it difficult to walk, climb, or descend stairs. Legs and body might feel cold. Seek immediate medical attention.

Note: Consult your doctor for diagnosis if you experience these symptoms.

