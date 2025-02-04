Lifestyle
Milk is mixed with water, starch, detergents, urea, and chemicals to increase quantity and profits. But this reduces nutrition and can cause serious health issues.
Boil 2-3 ml of milk, let it cool, then add iodine drops. If the milk turns blue, it contains starch, which can cause digestion issues and nutritional loss.
Mix 5 ml of milk with soybean or arhar powder, shake well, and let it sit. Dip red litmus paper—if it turns blue, the milk contains harmful urea.
Add 2-3 drops of sulfuric acid to 10 ml milk in a test tube. If a blue ring forms, the milk contains formalin, a dangerous chemical used as a preservative.
Mix 5 ml of milk with 5 ml water and shake. If stable froth forms, it contains synthetic detergents, which can cause food poisoning and stomach issues.
Drop a little milk on a polished, slanted surface. If the milk flows without leaving a white trail, it is diluted with water, reducing its nutritional value.
Mix 5 ml milk with equal water in a transparent glass and shake. If persistent foam appears, the milk contains detergents, which are harmful to health.
