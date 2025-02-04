Lifestyle

Why is milk adulterated?

Milk is mixed with water, starch, detergents, urea, and chemicals to increase quantity and profits. But this reduces nutrition and can cause serious health issues.

Test 1: Starch adulteration check

Boil 2-3 ml of milk, let it cool, then add iodine drops. If the milk turns blue, it contains starch, which can cause digestion issues and nutritional loss.  

Test 2: Urea adulteration check

Mix 5 ml of milk with soybean or arhar powder, shake well, and let it sit. Dip red litmus paper—if it turns blue, the milk contains harmful urea.  

Test 3: Formalin presence check

Add 2-3 drops of sulfuric acid to 10 ml milk in a test tube. If a blue ring forms, the milk contains formalin, a dangerous chemical used as a preservative.

Test 4: Synthetic milk test

Mix 5 ml of milk with 5 ml water and shake. If stable froth forms, it contains synthetic detergents, which can cause food poisoning and stomach issues.  

Test 5: Water adulteration check

Drop a little milk on a polished, slanted surface. If the milk flows without leaving a white trail, it is diluted with water, reducing its nutritional value.  

Test 6: Detergent Adulteration Check

Mix 5 ml milk with equal water in a transparent glass and shake. If persistent foam appears, the milk contains detergents, which are harmful to health.  
 

