Samsung Galaxy S24 to Vivo V40 Pro: Check out Google Pixel 9a alternatives you can consider

While the Google Pixel 9a is anticipated, several compelling alternatives are available now. These include the Xiaomi 14 Civi with its Leica-powered camera, the OnePlus 13R with a telephoto lens, the camera-focused Vivo V40 Pro, and the compact yet powerful Samsung Galaxy S24.

Google's Pixel 9a, according to reports, is set to be Google’s next A-series device. It will be the replacement for the Tensor G3 chipset-powered Pixel 8a, which made its debut last year. According to rumors, the Tensor G4 processor, which powers the Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, will be installed in the Pixel 9a. The whole experience is probably going to be comparable to the Pixel 9, and it may be introduced in the first part of this year. However, if you're sick of waiting for the Pixel 9a, let us give you some options that you can acquire now.





1. Xiaomi 14 Civi The Xiaomi 14 Civi has a Leica-powered camera configuration, even if you're looking for a phone with a lot of cameras. In addition to supporting Leica's iconic styles, it has a triple-camera arrangement with a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP primary camera, and a range of focal lengths (25mm, 50mm, 35mm, and 90mm). The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is also responsible for the excellent performance.





2. OnePlus 13R Because the OnePlus 13R has a telephoto lens, it provides a far better experience than the OnePlus 12R. It now has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2X telephoto lens. Additionally, the phone has a 1.5K flat screen, which is more useful than it was previously. Similar to top smartphones as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

3. Vivo V40 Pro Another phone with a camera first that costs less than ₹50,000 is the Vivo V40 Pro. It has three cameras—a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP portrait lens—all powered by Sony. Additionally, it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset gives it excellent performance.





4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Given that the Pixel 8a launched at Rs 54,000, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 has dropped to about Rs 55,000, which may be comparable to what we anticipate the Pixel 9a to retail for. A 3X optical telephoto lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make up the Galaxy S24's diverse camera configuration, which makes it a great phone for this price. It is the perfect choice for anyone searching for a little phone with an excellent camera setup because of its 6.2-inch display, which is also among the finest at this price range.

Latest Videos