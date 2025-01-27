Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is redefining vacation goals with her adventurous Maldives trip. On Monday, she shared pictures and videos on Instagram featuring her family, including her husband Raj Kundra, and their kids. Shilpa embraced several 'firsts' – riding a Jet Ski despite her driving phobia, exploring ocean depths in a submarine as a non-swimmer, and learning the art of sushi-making. She expressed gratitude for these unique experiences, calling them both exciting and unforgettable.

