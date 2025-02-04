Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park (WATCH)

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh welcomes two new cheetah cubs, bringing the total count to 26, with 12 adults and 14 cubs.

Bhopal: The Cheetah family expands in Madhya Pradesh as Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district welcomed two cubs born to the Cheetah Veera on Tuesday. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs, in Kuno is now 26.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the information and expressed pleasure over the arrival of cubs. He further extended greetings to the residents of the state and all the officers, veterinarians and field staff related to the project Cheetah on the occasion.

"Kuno National Park echoed again with the shrieks of little cheetahs. Two cheetah cubs mark their entry in Madhya Pradesh's 'Jungle Book'. I am very happy to share the information that the number of cheetahs is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, a female cheetah Veera gave birth to 2 little cubs. We welcome cheetah cubs on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I extend my greetings to the people of the state on the arrival of these little cubs," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister highlighted that with the growing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism is receiving a significant boost and opening doors for employment opportunities.

"I congratulate all the officials, veterinarians, and field staff associated with the project for their relentless efforts, which have led to Madhya Pradesh being known as the 'Land of Cheetahs.' With the growing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism is receiving a significant boost, opening new doors for employment opportunities. We remain committed to the conservation, enhancement, and restoration of not just cheetahs but all wildlife in the region," he added.

With the addition of these two cheetah cubs, the number of total cheetahs at Kuno National Park has become 26, which contains 12 adult cheetahs and 14 cubs.

Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of extinct Cheetah in the country.

As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying.

However, there has been some success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India and 12 of them surviving. With the two new cubs, the Cheetah population rose to 26 at Kuno National Park. (ANI)



