Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes

The tickets for the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Champions Trophy have been reportedly sold out within a few minutes after being made available for purchase online. The clash between two arch-rivals has often drawn large crowds and generated excitement among the fans, making it one of the most sought after fixtures in the cricket world.

The ticket sales for the high-octane clash was opened on February 3 and fans from both countries flocked to the online in large numbers, leading to tickets getting sold out within a few minutes. The online sale of tickets for the Champions Trophy matches went live on Global Sports Travel, an officially appointed agent of the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) already launched the sales of tickets for three venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi on January 28, while the tickets for the Dubai matches went on sale on February 3.

The large number of crowds, especially from India and Pakistan, have booked their tickets for the high-octane clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The prices for the general stands was AED 125, which is equivalent to INR 2700. However, the tickets in the premium categories which were priced between AED 2000 INR 47,400) and AED 5000 (INR 1,18,500) saw more rush as compared to the general stands, with fans eager to secure the best possible view for the much-anticipated clash in Dubai. However, many of the fans left disappointed as they couldn’t purchase the tickets despite being in a queue for hours.

The last time a high-octane clash between India and Pakistan took place in Dubai was during the Asia Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2021, both of which witnessed a packed stadium filled with fans from both countries. The T20 World Cup 2024 clash between two-arch rivals took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, but still there was a huge sense of excitement with the fans making the atmosphere electrifying.

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. The Men in Blue are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. India will begin their quest for their third Champions Trophy title against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

Pakistan are host of the Champions Trophy 2025, with hybrid model in place as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained adamant in its refusal to send the Indian team to the neighbouring country due to security concerns. An extensive deliberation between ICC, PCB, and BCCI took place in order to resolve the matter. The agreement came after Pakistan's demand for a hybrid model for the 2026 T20 World Cup was agreed by India, the host of the tournament.

India and Pakistan are among the greatest rivals in cricketing history, thanks to long-standing historical and political tensions between two nations. The two sides only meet in the multi-sport tournaments, including the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and Champions Trophy after the bilateral series was suspended by BCCI following Pakistan's tour of India in 2013. Though Team India didn’t travel to Pakistan after the bilateral series in 2006, the Men in Green travelled to India for two ODI World Cups in 2011 and 2013, and T20 World Cup in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy after defeating arch-rivals India in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

