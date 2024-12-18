Mumbai: Naked man enters ladies compartment of CSMT-Kalyan AC local, video captures chaos (WATCH)

In a bizarre and unsettling incident, a commotion erupted in the women’s coach of a Central Railway AC local train in Mumbai when a naked man unexpectedly entered the compartment, leaving passengers in shock.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

The incident occurred on Monday evening at 4:11 pm aboard a train traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. The man reportedly boarded the women’s compartment at Ghatkopar station, a busy hub, and created widespread panic. Despite desperate pleas and shouts from the women urging him to leave, the man refused to exit the train.

The tense situation escalated further until the train’s motorman, alerted by the commotion, brought the train to an unscheduled stop. A Ticket Collector (TC) stationed in the adjacent coach rushed to the scene, where he promptly pushed the man out of the train upon reaching the station.

“Despite Ghatkopar being such a busy station, such an incident raises questions about the security arrangements of the police,” said Lata Argade, a railway activist, calling for immediate reforms.

According to railway officials, the man was mentally unstable and had entered the train by mistake. Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel apprehended him, clothed him, and escorted him out of the station.

