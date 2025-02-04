‘Nagas, Babas & politicians should also die to attain moksha’: Pappu Yadav on Kumbh stampede (WATCH)

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said he wants politicians and those with big money attending the Maha Kumbh to die there so that they can attain "moksha" (salvation).

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said he wants politicians and those with big money attending the Maha Kumbh to die there so that they can attain "moksha" (salvation).

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, the Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea also claimed that 300-600 bodies were removed from the Kumbh area following the January 29 stampede whose funerals were not performed as per Hindu rituals.

"I won't name the 'baba' but will quote him... He said all those who died in the stampede have attained 'mokhsa'. So, I want that most 'babas', politicians and those with big money should also take dip (in the Sangam) and die there to attain 'moksha' or 'kalyan'. I am saying such 'babas' should get 'moksha'," he said.

Also read: PM Modi to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh tomorrow as Delhi goes to polls

The stampede in Prayagraj during the second 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) killed at least 30 people and left 60 others injured, according to the official figures released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Even during (Jawaharlal) Nehru's time, people died in a stampede during the Kumbh, but there was a count. There was no social media then. But today we have such advanced technologies and platforms... People there are saying at least 300-600 bodies were removed and they weren't even cremated as per Hindu rituals," Yadav said.

The Maha Kumbh stampede continued to resonate in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of hiding the exact death toll and demanded strict action against those trying to cover up the "mismanagement" in organising the fair, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy called it one of the worst tragedies in Independent India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders raised the issue in Parliament on Monday, demanding a list of the deceased.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, said it smelt a conspiracy behind the stampede, and those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

