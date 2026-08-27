Union Minister Sanjay Seth voiced deep concern over Indians missing in Nepal's flash floods, confirming the Indian Army's swift rescue operations. The MEA is evacuating nationals, while the death toll has risen to 258, with 910 people still missing.

Sanjay Seth Expresses Concern Over Missing Indians

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Thursday expressed deep concern over Indian nationals missing amid flash floods in Nepal, saying the Indian Army has swiftly stepped in to assist those affected and protect lives and property. Speaking to reporters, Seth said the scale of the disaster was a matter of serious concern, particularly with several pilgrims and other Indian nationals still unaccounted for.

"Reports indicate that many people have lost their lives. When such a massive glacier collapses, it is often linked to the possibilities created by global warming. There were earthquakes before this, and another one occurred this morning as well," Seth said. "The fact that many pilgrims are currently missing is a matter of deep concern for the Government of India," he added.

'Indian Army Responds Whenever Citizens Are in Distress'

Highlighting the role of the armed forces during natural disasters, the Union Minister said the Indian Army responds whenever citizens are in distress, irrespective of whether the crisis occurs during war or a natural calamity.

"The Indian Army does not merely fight wars at the borders; whenever the country is in need, the Army steps in immediately to ensure the safety of citizens and protect lives and property, a role for which the Indian Army is renowned worldwide," Seth said. "When this tragedy struck yesterday, immediate action was taken," he added.

Leaders React to 'Severe' Disaster

Seth's remarks came as Nepal continued large-scale search, rescue and relief operations following devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River near Rasuwagadhi in Rasuwa district. Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also described the disaster as severe and urged people to remain safe.

"This is a severe natural disaster; such situations arise from tampering with the environment. Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected, and hundreds are currently missing. The government has issued a helpline number. I pray that everyone stays safe and returns to their homes safely as soon as possible," Baghel said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he had not received information from the Centre regarding Himachal residents affected by the disaster. "I have not yet received any information from the Central Government. There are reports of the deaths of 133 Indians. I will share details as soon as any information regarding Himachal Pradesh is received," Sukhu said.

Death Toll Rises, Evacuation Efforts Intensify

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the death toll has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. India has also stepped up efforts to trace and evacuate its nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been rescued and were being brought to Kathmandu for further arrangements to return to India. The MEA said around 200 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side had sought assistance for evacuation, while 288 Indians remained uncontactable in Nepal due to disrupted communication lines. (ANI)