A Kolkata man's mother, Sushmita Bhattacharya, who went on a pilgrimage to Mansarovar, has been missing for the last 24 hours following devastating flash floods in Nepal. Her son, Sunit, said he last spoke to her on August 23.

A resident of Kolkata, Sunit Bhattacharya, said on Thursday that his mother, Sushmita Bhattacharya, who had travelled to Mansarovar, has been missing for the last 24 hours following the devastating flash floods in Nepal. Sharing his ordeal with ANI, he said that his mother went on a trip that included a planned visit to Mansarovar. She departed from Kolkata on August 21, and he last communicated with her on August 23. Bhattacharya is anxiously awaiting news of his mother.

"I have not been able to speak with her since the flash floods. She left from Kolkata on the 21st. I last spoke to her on the 23rd. I spoke to the agency (travel agency). I was told that they left from the hotel at 6.30 yesterday and then started for the Tibet border. That was the last information I got from the agency. We have not been able to contact her for the last 24 hours," he said. He also shared that she had embarked on the trip independently because she was passionate about travelling post-retirement. Though he had initial reservations about the trip, her long-standing wish to make the pilgrimage led him to eventually yield to her plans. "The agency has not given any update. She had gone there all on her own. I was trying to persuade her not to go, but she is very headstrong. She had planned it for a long time. So, I thought, let her do it. But I wish I had told her not to go," he expressed.

Nepal Disaster Toll

Meanwhile, the latest figures from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) put the death toll from the devastating flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border at 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. The disaster has also left 517 foreign citizens missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal have also been listed. (ANI)