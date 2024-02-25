WATCH: Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab

Efforts by railway officials led to the successful halting of the unmanned train near Ucchi Bassi in Punjab's Mukerian. The Divisional Traffic Manager in Jammu has confirmed the initiation of an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the details and causes behind this unusual event.

In a startling incident at Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua station, a stationed goods train initiated an unexpected journey towards Pathankot without a loco pilot on board. The unmanned train reportedly accelerated to a speed of 100 km/hr, raising concerns about safety and potential disaster.

Efforts by railway officials led to the successful halting of the unmanned train near Ucchi Bassi in Punjab's Mukerian. The Divisional Traffic Manager in Jammu has confirmed the initiation of an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the details and causes behind this unusual event.

A video circulating on the internet captures the dramatic scenes as the train speeds through a station at an alarming rate. The freight train, initially stationary at Kathua Station, embarked on its uncontrolled journey, covering a distance of 160 kilometers in two hours before being brought to a halt.

The incident unfolded around 7:10 am on a Sunday morning when the loco pilot stopped the goods train (number 14806R) in Kathua, Jammu. Subsequently, the driver alighted from the train to grab some tea, neglecting to apply the handbrake. The train, unexpectedly set in motion, gained momentum swiftly, creating a potential crisis.

The timely response and efficient management by railway officials played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster. Despite the alarming speed, there have been no reported casualties resulting from the incident. However, criticism has been directed at officials regarding the circumstances leading to the train's movement, attributed to a slope on the rail network.

As of now, no action has been reported against the loco pilot or any railway official. An investigative process has been initiated to determine the precise cause of the incident, addressing concerns about railway safety and protocol adherence.