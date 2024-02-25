Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-bureaucrats and judges' fact-finding team arrested en route to Sandeshkhali

    Upon being prevented by the police from proceeding to Sandeshkhali, the fact-finding team staged a sit-in protest, which resulted in their subsequent arrest under preventive sections for a "breach of peace."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    A fact-finding team, consisting of a former judge, a bureaucrat, and members of civil society, faced arrest by the West Bengal police on Sunday when they attempted to reach Sandeshkhali, the site of a significant protest against alleged "sexual abuse and land grab" by a Trinamool Congress leader.

    The team comprises former Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice L Narasimha Reddy, former IPS officer Raj Pal Singh, former National Commission for Women member Charu Wali Khanna, and advocate Bhavna Bajaj.

    Upon being prevented by the police from proceeding to Sandeshkhali, the fact-finding team staged a sit-in protest, which resulted in their subsequent arrest under preventive sections for a "breach of peace."

    The team contends that they were deliberately obstructed to prevent the revelation of the truth regarding the situation in Sandeshkhali. Charu Wali Khanna, expressing frustration and said, "We were visiting Sandeshkhali, but they stopped us...Police have purposely stopped us and are creating problems for the common people. Police are not letting us meet the victims of Sandeshkhali."

    The team further alleged that despite their willingness to comply with Section 144 notices and travel in small groups, the police were unwilling to allow them to proceed.

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali ensued after several women accused Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of sexual assault and land grab earlier in the month. Shajahan has been evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

    The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has received 50 complaints of "sexual abuse and land grab" against the TMC leader, with the state government acknowledging nearly 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land issues, from the troubled area.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
