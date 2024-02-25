Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics

    Donning scuba gear, PM Modi descended into the azure waters to perform an underwater puja at the submerged site of Dwarka. The act of offering prayers in the city with ties to Lord Krishna added an extraordinary dimension to the prime minister's spiritual journey.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of devotion and spiritual connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) immersed himself in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat. The unique event unfolded at the ancient site of Dwarka, steeped in historical significance and associated with Lord Krishna. Dwarka, once a thriving city, is believed to have submerged under the sea centuries ago.

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka

    During the underwater ceremony, PM Modi paid homage to the ancient city by making a symbolic tribute—a presentation of peacock feathers, a revered offering associated with Lord Krishna.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a groundbreaking infrastructure project that is reshaping the pilgrimage landscape of Dwarka. This engineering marvel, spanning 2.32 km, stands as India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka.

    Beyond its structural importance, Sudarshan Setu holds profound significance for local residents and pilgrims, providing seamless access to the revered Dwarkadhish temple. The inauguration of this cable-stayed bridge marks a pivotal moment in enhancing connectivity to the sacred site and facilitating the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

    Ex-bureaucrats and judges' fact-finding team arrested en route to Sandeshkhali

    Reflecting on the experience, PM Modi shared his sentiments on social media, stating, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
