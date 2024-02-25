PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics

Donning scuba gear, PM Modi descended into the azure waters to perform an underwater puja at the submerged site of Dwarka. The act of offering prayers in the city with ties to Lord Krishna added an extraordinary dimension to the prime minister's spiritual journey.

In a remarkable display of devotion and spiritual connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) immersed himself in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat. The unique event unfolded at the ancient site of Dwarka, steeped in historical significance and associated with Lord Krishna. Dwarka, once a thriving city, is believed to have submerged under the sea centuries ago.

Donning scuba gear, PM Modi descended into the azure waters to perform an underwater puja at the submerged site of Dwarka. The act of offering prayers in the city with ties to Lord Krishna added an extraordinary dimension to the prime minister's spiritual journey.

During the underwater ceremony, PM Modi paid homage to the ancient city by making a symbolic tribute—a presentation of peacock feathers, a revered offering associated with Lord Krishna.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a groundbreaking infrastructure project that is reshaping the pilgrimage landscape of Dwarka. This engineering marvel, spanning 2.32 km, stands as India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka.

Beyond its structural importance, Sudarshan Setu holds profound significance for local residents and pilgrims, providing seamless access to the revered Dwarkadhish temple. The inauguration of this cable-stayed bridge marks a pivotal moment in enhancing connectivity to the sacred site and facilitating the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

Reflecting on the experience, PM Modi shared his sentiments on social media, stating, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."