Bihar's JDU will decide on the Uniform Civil Code only after reviewing the bill and holding talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, responding to Shah's plan to implement UCC in NDA states by 2029.

JDU Seeks Discussion on UCC Bill

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said that any decision on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state will be taken only after examining the provisions of the proposed bill and holding direct discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said, "First, we need to see the form in which the UCC bill is presented... Secondly, our Working National President has already stated that after reviewing the provisions, there will be direct talks with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding them and after that our party will hold a meeting." Underlining that internal consultations will be held before finalising the party's stand, he added, "Deliberations will take place within the party, and a decision will be made thereafter... If we have any concerns or perceive any problems, we will request the Home Minister to address them..."

Amit Shah Sets 2029 Deadline for UCC in NDA States

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the Home Minister also emphasised that India's national security posture has fundamentally transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through decisive cross-border operations.

"We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029. Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors," Shah said. The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states: Gujarat in February 2024, Uttarakhand in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026. (ANI)