AIIMS, New Delhi, is hosting a stakeholder workshop to bring together experts, policymakers, and academic partners. The goal is to co-design approaches to strengthen cardiometabolic disease (CMD) education for health professionals across India.

Experts Gather at AIIMS for Health Education Workshop

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, through its Centre of Excellence led by Prof Nikhil Tandon and Ambuj Roy for the Education of Health Professionals, is bringing together experts, policymakers, programme leaders, and academic partners for a stakeholder workshop under the Partnership for Education of Health Professionals (PEP) programme.

Charting the Future of CMD Education

According to the release issued by AIIMS, the workshop brings together Advisory Committee members, subject-matter experts, NCD State Nodal Officers, representatives from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), and faculty from academic institutions to reflect on findings from the project’s formative phase and chart the way forward.

Building Capacity to Address Disease Burden

Through discussions on pre-service and in-service education, implementation priorities, training needs, and potential challenges, the workshop aims to gather diverse perspectives and co-design approaches that can strengthen CMD education for health professionals across India. At its core, the workshop is about turning evidence and stakeholder experience into practical approaches for building capacity, strengthening health professions education, and improving preparedness to address the growing burden of cardiometabolic diseases. (ANI)