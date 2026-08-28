Vice President CP Radhakrishnan launched 'Gnani Artha', a sovereign AI stack by GNANI AI, featuring the Evon 3.3 LLM. He praised India's tech growth, noting AI will create jobs and called for technological self-reliance for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday launched 'Gnani Artha', a sovereign AI stack comprising Evon 3.3 and Plexus, developed by GNANI AI, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, Evon 3.3 is a large language model, while Plexus is a platform that connects AI intelligence with real-world work and institutions.

Welcoming the launch of Gnani Artha, Radhakrishnan said the combination of Evon 3.3 and Plexus reflects the growing strength of India's technology ecosystem and demonstrates that Indian engineers can not only use frontier technologies but also build them.

AI to Boost Employment and Growth

Radhakrishnan said technology has transformed dramatically, from the era of typewriters and limited use of personal computers to today's age of Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models. Recalling concerns over computers replacing jobs, he noted that the IT sector instead created numerous employment opportunities in India and abroad. He expressed confidence that AI too will open new avenues of employment and growth, taking India's economic progress to the next stage.

Driving India's AI Transformation

The Vice President highlighted India's rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence, noting that initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and Centres of Excellence for AI are driving the country's transformation, as per the release. He said much of the momentum behind India's technological transformation has come from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose political will and commitment to an 'India First' approach are strengthening India's capabilities in emerging technologies.

AI's Role in Parliament

Highlighting the use of AI in Parliament, he said the Digital Sansad portal enables parliamentary debates and papers to be accessed in multiple Indian languages. He added that simultaneous AI-based interpretation in eight languages was introduced in the recently concluded Session and would soon be extended to all Scheduled Languages.

Emphasis on Technological Self-Reliance

Emphasising the need for technological self-reliance, he said India should not remain merely a consumer of technology. "We should not be consumers always; we need to create, so that others can consume," he said, underlining the importance of building indigenous technological capabilities.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of developing sovereign AI capabilities to strengthen India's technological and strategic autonomy.

According to the release, referring to semiconductor manufacturing, he said India could have begun manufacturing chips much earlier and possibly emerged as a global leader by now, noting that the sector has gained renewed momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

The Vice President said technological capability will be an important pillar of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, and described Gnani Artha as part of the larger national journey towards technological self-reliance, innovation and global leadership. He congratulated GNANI AI CEO Ganesh Gopalan and Co-Founder and CTO Ananth Nagaraj on the launch and expressed the hope that the initiative would contribute to building a stronger, self-reliant and technologically empowered India. (ANI)