An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst during landing. All 37 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated. The incident occurred at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport, leading to the cancellation of the return flight.

A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur on Friday, with all 37 passengers and four crew members on board safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Airport Director Confirms Details

Speaking to ANI, Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport Director B Singh said the left tyre of the aircraft burst during landing, following which the aircraft suffered a glitch on the runway.

He said the passengers and crew members were deboarded on the runway and subsequently taken safely to the terminal building. "During landing, the left tyre burst. So, it suffered a glitch on the runway itself. There were 37 passengers and 4 crew members on board. None of them suffered any injuries. Later, they were deboarded on the runway and safely brought to terminal building. All passengers belonged to Bilaspur," the Airport Director said.

Flight Cancelled, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the flight was cancelled. The aircraft was scheduled to return to Delhi via Prayagraj.

He said a team from Alliance Air would reach Bilaspur on Saturday morning to inspect the aircraft and conduct an inquiry, following which repair work would be undertaken. "After the incident, the flight was cancelled; it was supposed to head back to Delhi via Prayagraj. Tomorrow morning, a team of Alliance Air will come here and they will inspect the aircraft and inquire. Then the repair work will be undertaken," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)