A Bengaluru-based woman has gone viral after comparing corporate life to an endless school exam. She said pending work, weekend anxiety and Sunday-night panic make her feel as though she is constantly preparing to 'pass' another day at work. Her video struck a chord with many employees who said they experience the same exhausting cycle every week.

Do you ever feel that the school is over, but the feeling of constantly being tested apparently has not left yet? A Bengaluru-based woman, Charu Gupta, has struck a chord with social media users after comparing corporate life to an endless examination that restarts every Monday. Gupta, who has been working for three years, shared a video describing the strange similarity between school life and the daily pressure of a full-time job.

'Just let me pass today somehow'

In the video, Gupta said that despite leaving school years ago, she still feels as if she is constantly sitting for an exam.

“It’s been three years since I’ve been working at a job, but even today I feel like I’m in school and my exams are going on,” she said.

She explained that every working day feels like another test she simply has to survive.

Her thought process, she said, often sounds something like this: just get through today somehow, let the office day end, and then prepare better for tomorrow.

For Gupta, unfinished tasks feel much like the homework and assignments that used to follow students home after school.

The weekend dilemma many workers know well

The comparison becomes even more relatable when the weekend arrives.

Gupta said she often enters Saturday with a long list of pending tasks and decides not to make plans because she needs to finish them.

But, as she admitted with brutal honesty, she does not end up doing the work either.

Instead, the entire weekend passes in an uncomfortable middle ground. She cannot properly relax because the pending work is constantly on her mind, yet she continues to put it off.

The anxiety builds until Sunday night, when the approaching Monday finally forces her to open her laptop and complete only the most urgent tasks.

She then shuts it down and hopes she will somehow manage to get through another working day.

'I thought I was the only one'

Her video quickly attracted comments from employees who said the experience was painfully familiar.

“I thought I am the only one,” wrote one user.

Another person said they had worked for four years and still felt exactly the same way. One comment that drew attention came from a manager who admitted, “Bro I’m the manager and I feel the same.”

Several others spoke about the particular comfort of Saturday because, unlike Sunday, it does not yet come with the pressure of Monday morning.

Some users joked that corporate life is exactly like an examination, except employees are allowed to ask colleagues for help.

Gupta’s video appears to have resonated because it captures a feeling many workers quietly live with: the constant pressure of unfinished tasks and the inability to switch off completely.