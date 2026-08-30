Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said 216 lakh metric tonnes of garbage have been processed from three landfill sites, reclaiming 95 acres. She announced plans for four new waste-to-energy plants to prevent new garbage mountains in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the government has processed 216 lakh metric tonnes of garbage from the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites and reclaimed 95 acres of land, asserting that four new waste-to-energy plants are being planned to prevent the emergence of new garbage mountains in the national capital.

Sharing a video message on social media and addressing the issue of Delhi's long-standing garbage mountains, Gupta said the government had pledged to remove them after coming to power and was able to fulfil the promise through a scientific roadmap, dedication and a time-bound approach.

95 Acres Reclaimed Across Three Landfills

"Today, regarding Okhla, we have processed 70 lakh metric tonnes of garbage and reclaimed 35 acres of land," the Chief Minister said.

She further said 102 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had been processed and removed from Bhalswa, resulting in the reclamation of 45 acres of land.

From Ghazipur, 44 lakh metric tonnes of garbage were processed, Gupta said, adding that the inert material extracted was utilised in low-lying areas and as a base for road construction. This enabled the reclamation of another 20 acres of land, she said.

"Reclaiming 95 acres of land in the national capital, Delhi, was a significant achievement," Gupta said.

Future Plans: Waste-to-Energy Plants

The Chief Minister described the initiative as the BJP's "working model" and said future planning was already in place.

"We are fully prepared to set up four new waste-to-energy plants. Once they are operational, no new mountains of garbage will ever rise again," she said.

'Sewa Pakhwada' to Mark PM Modi's Birthday

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will observe 'Sewa Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. During the fortnight, several completed development and civic infrastructure projects will be inaugurated across the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the programme will focus on improving transport, roads, water and sewerage systems, education, power, public amenities and urban infrastructure.

Key Infrastructure Inaugurations

"One of the key projects is Phase-III of the Barapullah Elevated Road, built at a cost of around Rs 1,635 crore, connecting Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar," she said.

"Other major projects include an underpass near Mukarba Chowk, water recycling and wastewater treatment plants, sewerage upgrades, new school buildings and classrooms, automated testing stations, power substations and civic facilities," CM Gupta added.

Water and sewerage projects worth around Rs 863.38 crore and power projects worth Rs 232.42 crore are also among those to be inaugurated.

Rekha Gupta said the Sewa Pakhwada is dedicated to the service of Delhiites and reflects the government's commitment to building a cleaner, safer and better-equipped capital, with development reaching every section and area of Delhi.

(ANI)