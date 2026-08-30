Jharkhand is preparing a prison reform system that could allow selected inmates with good conduct to leave jail for work during the day and return by evening. The initiative will begin at four central jails through open and semi-open barracks. The scheme aims to promote rehabilitation, self-reliance and a smoother return to society after release.

Selected prisoners with a record of good conduct in Jharkhand may soon be allowed to step outside prison walls, go to work and return by evening under a new reform initiative being prepared by the state government. The proposed system is aimed at changing the traditional approach to imprisonment by placing greater focus on rehabilitation and helping inmates prepare for life after their release.

Under the plan, eligible prisoners could leave jail as early as 6 or 7 am and take up employment outside the prison premises. They would be required to return within 12 hours, by the evening, according to a report by India Today. The scheme, however, will not apply to every inmate. Only selected prisoners who meet the eligibility conditions laid down by the prison administration will be allowed to participate.

Good conduct will be key for eligibility

The Jharkhand prison administration is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will define the rules for allowing prisoners to work outside.

A prisoner's conduct and behaviour inside jail will be among the key factors considered before permission is granted. Only inmates with a good record and a clean disciplinary history are expected to be considered for the initiative.

The SOP will also lay down rules that participating prisoners must follow while working outside. Those found violating the conditions could face action and may lose the opportunity to remain part of the programme.

The prison administration will continue to monitor inmates who are allowed to leave the jail premises for work.

Four central jails selected for the initiative

The new system will initially be introduced through open and semi-open barracks at four central prisons in Jharkhand.

The prisons selected for the initiative are Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Jayaprakash Narayan Central Jail in Hazaribagh, Ghaghidih Central Jail in East Singhbhum and Dumka Central Jail in Dumka.

Preparations are already underway at these prisons. Barracks and cells have been identified and are being prepared for conversion into open and semi-open facilities, depending on the requirements of the new system.

Prison IG Sudarshan Mandal told India Today the four jails were chosen partly because they are located in urban areas, where prisoners are more likely to find employment and livelihood opportunities.

More than just a chance to earn

The initiative is not being seen merely as an employment programme. The larger aim is to help prisoners become more self-reliant and gradually prepare for their return to society.

Prisoners who take up work outside will be able to earn money through their labour. This could help them support their families and meet financial responsibilities while they continue serving their sentences.

At the same time, regular work could help inmates develop discipline, practical skills and a sense of responsibility before they are eventually released.

For many prisoners, finding employment after completing a sentence can be difficult. The proposed system hopes to make this transition easier by allowing eligible inmates to reconnect with the world of work before they leave prison permanently.

Focus on rehabilitation and return to society

The proposal forms part of Jharkhand's broader prison reform efforts, which seek to treat correction and rehabilitation as important goals alongside punishment.

By giving selected prisoners controlled freedom to work during the day, authorities hope to reduce their dependence on the prison system and help them rebuild a stable life.

The initiative also has a legal basis under the Jharkhand Prison and Correctional Services Act, 2025, which provides for the establishment of Open Correctional Institutions.

The final details of the programme will become clear once the SOP is completed. For now, the state is working on the required infrastructure and rules at the four selected central jails.

If implemented as planned, the initiative could mark a significant shift in Jharkhand's approach towards prisons, focusing not only on keeping offenders behind bars but also on preparing them to return to their families and society with greater confidence and responsibility.