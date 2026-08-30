Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP and AIUDF have been deliberately creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims to serve their narrow political interests. He also accused the state's BJP govt of corruption.

Gogoi slams BJP, AIUDF for divisive politics

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the AIUDF have been deliberately creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims solely to serve their narrow political and personal interests. While addressing a mammoth Booth Sammelan organised jointly by the Juria Block Congress Committee and the Bogoriguri Block Congress Committee in Rupohihat LAC, Gogoi said, "The BJP and the AIUDF have been deliberately creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims solely to serve their narrow political and personal interests."

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, Gogoi characterised the BJP as a "party of thieves and dacoits". Highlighting the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, he cautioned the electorate, saying, "The people must decide whether the MP sent to Parliament from Nagaon will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If a single vote is cast outside the 'Hand' symbol--be it on the Lotus or the Lock-and-Key--consider that you have shaken hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

Alleges corruption in flood relief, temple funds

Exposing the alleged corruption of the state government, the APCC President remarked that while the state had historically heard of cattle lifters, this is the first administration to actively loot money earmarked for flood relief distribution. He alleged that flood victims were supplied with such sub-standard mattresses that even animals would refuse to lie on them.

Gogoi demanded a high-level inquiry into which ministers and MLAs were complicit in siphoning off funds in the name of relief mattresses when citizens had generously donated crores of rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also expressed indignation over the alleged misappropriation of donations contributed by impoverished citizens for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

'AIUDF is BJP's B-team'

Labelling the AIUDF as the BJP's "B-team," Gogoi pointed out that when the AIUDF weakened during the assembly elections, the BJP brought in its national-level B-team, Asaduddin Owaisi, to Rupohihat. However, the politically conscious voters of Rupohihat realised that there was no distinction between Badruddin Ajmal and Owaisi, decisively choosing Congress instead.

Taking a sharp dig, he remarked that despite the AIUDF's tyre being completely punctured, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah are desperately attempting to pump air into it. He reiterated that while the BJP misleads poor Hindus and the AIUDF misleads poor Muslims to protect their respective business and political interests, only the Congress Party champions unity, harmony, and peace.

'Youth want Rahul Gandhi as PM'

Touching upon the national political landscape, Gogoi stated that despite spending crores of rupees, the BJP government utterly failed in its attempts to tarnish Rahul Gandhi's stature. He noted that the youth across the country who converged at Delhi's Jantar Mantar sent a loud and clear message that they want Rahul Gandhi, not Narendra Modi, as the nation's Prime Minister.

Dispelling notions that the Congress cannot win the by-election against the ruling party, he pointed to recent by-elections in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that the electorate in Bihar dealt a crushing defeat to the BJP in the home seat of its own National President, while in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress defeated the 'double-engine' BJP government.

'Congress will fight against all injustice'

Recalling the historical legacy of the Congress Party, Gogoi said, "We are a party born out of the freedom movement and sustained through public agitation. Mass movements give us the strength and conviction to fight against injustice, tyranny, and arrogance, and to safeguard the Constitution and democracy."

Expressing that he feels completely at home in Rupohihat and Juria, he reminisced about his first visit 12 years ago in 2014, when local workers recounted how his late father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, and former MP Deep Gogoi unified the people to build a formidable Congress organisation. He expressed happiness at reuniting with veteran colleagues as well as witnessing the former cadre of the NSUI and Youth Congress now shouldering leadership roles as Block and District office-bearers.

Recalls Tarun Gogoi's legacy

Urging party workers to draw courage from the late Tarun Gogoi during difficult times, he recalled, "In a television interview after stepping down from office, Tarun Gogoi was asked if it was time for him to rest now that power had shifted. He firmly replied, 'Listen, until the last breath of my life, I will fight for every Hindu, every Muslim, every Sikh, Christian, and Buddhist in Assam. Power and positions will come and go, but as soldiers of the Congress, we will fight till the very end against all injustice and oppression.'"

Call to strengthen party at grassroots

Applauding local MLA Nurul Huda's initiative in consolidating the frontal wings--Sevadal, NSUI, Youth Congress, and Mahila Congress--at the booth and block levels, Gogoi urged other constituencies to emulate this organisational framework, announcing that constituency leaders achieving similar grassroots consolidation would be recognised and rewarded by the party.

Expressing his intent to visit villages door-to-door in the coming days to share a cup of tea with veteran workers, he appealed to the electorate to vote decisively for the 'Hand' symbol in the Nagaon by-election, ensure a resounding victory for the Congress candidate, and build a united resistance against the arrogant, corrupt, and exploitative governance of the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration.

According to the relerase, it is worth mentioning that the Booth Sammelan, presided over by Nagaon District Congress President Runumoni Bora, was attended by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Wazed Ali Choudhury, local Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda, MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, former MLA Sibamoni Bora, former MLA Durlav Chamua, party candidate for Raha LAC Utpal Bania, APCC General Secretary Udit Bhanu Das, APCC Secretary Haidar Ali, Block Congress President Rafikul Islam, Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat members, District Congress office-bearers, Mandal Congress presidents, Booth Committee presidents, along with representatives of NSUI, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, and Sevadal. (ANI)

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