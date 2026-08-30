Families of 49 Tamil Nadu pilgrims, missing since a flash flood in Nepal on August 26 during a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have appealed to the Central government for intervention. Communication with the group was lost after the disaster struck.

Families of 49 Tamil Nadu tourists who went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and were reportedly stranded after a flash flood in Nepal on August 26 have urged the Central government to intervene and help trace the missing pilgrims.

The 49-member group, led by Sathya Narayanan, owner of Mahadev Kailash Tourist Agency in Chennai's Chromepet, had left Chennai on August 14 for the pilgrimage via Kathmandu. According to the family members, the group was at the immigration building on the morning of August 26 when a flash flood struck the region.

Father Recounts Last Contact

Speaking to reporters, Maravel Nagappan, father of Sathya Narayanan, said the group was scheduled to return to Chennai after completing the yatra. "On August 14, Sathya Narayanan and his team left from Chennai airport for Kathmandu. A total of 49 people went for the yatra. On August 26, all 49 members reached the immigration building by 7:30 AM. Sathya Narayanan contacted the China immigration agent in Nepal at around 8:45 AM and asked for travel arrangements as they were supposed to return to Chennai," he said.

He added that the group was the fourth batch from Chennai sent for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year.

"At around 9 am on August 26, a flash flood disaster occurred. After the disaster, communication was completely cut off. The Chinese government has announced that all 49 people are missing," Nagappan said.

Families Plead for Government Action

He added that the families of the missing tourists have approached the Indian Embassy seeking assistance and updates on the status of the pilgrims. "Relatives from Chennai have requested the Indian Embassy to intervene and provide a response. We are still waiting for information," he said.

Nagappan further said that officials from the Tamil Nadu government and police had visited and enquired about the situation, but the pilgrims continue to remain on the missing list. "We appeal to the government to take immediate steps to trace the 49 people and bring them back safely," he added.

Scale of the Disaster

Meanwhile, a group of approximately 145 Telugu pilgrims has reached the Kodari border area and is completing immigration formalities for entry into Nepal.

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. (ANI)