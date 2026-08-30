Delhi Police arrested an attendant from a play school in Jafrabad for allegedly assaulting a child. CCTV footage shows the assault. A case has been filed under the POCSO and JJ Acts, and another woman has been asked to join the investigation.

Delhi Police said on Sunday that have arrested an attendant in connection with the alleged assault of a child at a play school in Delhi's Jafrabad area. The woman arrested was working at the play school.

Another woman has been served a notice to join the investigation, Delhi police said.

Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Delhi police said that the case was registered under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint.

Police said CCTV footage purportedly shows a woman assaulting the child inside the play school.

The police have registered a case and booked the school administration and a teacher.

The incident took place at a play school in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi. A complaint regarding the assault on the child had been lodged with them.

CCTV footage clearly shows the teacher assaulting the child, police said. (ANI)