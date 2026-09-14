Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, extended warm greetings to citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi, praying for happiness, prosperity, and the well-being of the nation.

Political Leaders Greet Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted citizens across the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, praying for happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's lives.

Taking to social media platform X, the Home Minister invoked the blessings of the deity to mark the beginning of the ten-day festival. "Ganpati Bappa Moraya! Heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha's blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and auspiciousness to everyone's lives," Shah posted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm greetings to the nation, noting that the worship of the 'Vighnaharta' (remover of obstacles) reinforces the cultural ethos of harmony and mutual cooperation in society.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, dedicated to the worship of the obstacle-remover and auspiciousness-bestower, Lord Ganesh Ji. Lord Ganesh Ji is the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. This sacred festival inspires us to remain connected to our eternal culture and traditions, and to further strengthen the spirit of unity, harmony, and cooperation in society," Singh said.

The Defence Minister further offered prayers for the nation's collective advancement, saying, "We pray to the obstacle-remover Shri Ganesh Ji that He remove all obstacles from everyone's life and bless the nation with happiness, peace, prosperity, and progress. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangalmurti Morya!"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended warm greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, praying for peace, prosperity, and the removal of all sorrows from everyone's lives.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya. Heartfelt wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. May my prayers be that Vighnaharta removes all sorrows from your life and brings prosperity and happiness to your home," Kejriwal posted on X.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conveyed his best wishes to the public on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, while also greeting citizens on Hartalika Teej and Hindi Diwas.

"May Lord Ganesha remove obstacles from everyone's lives and bestow happiness, prosperity, and success. May love, harmony, and well-being prevail in every family through the grace of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The Hindi language is a powerful expression of our culture, our values, and our national consciousness," Chief Minister Saini said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities. (ANI)