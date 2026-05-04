TVK Wave in Tamil Nadu: Vijay's Proud Father Dubs Election 2026 Blockbuster Show As HISTORIC

S. A. Chandrasekhar reacts emotionally as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam takes a strong lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.Calling it a “historic victory,” Chandrasekhar praised Vijay’s confidence and bold decision to contest without alliances. With TVK leading in over 100 seats, is Tamil Nadu witnessing a political turning point?

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