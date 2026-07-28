Jubin Nautiyal's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Day Romantic Playlist

When it comes to Bollywood's most loved romantic voices of this generation, Jubin Nautiyal is always at the top of the list. His soulful vocals, heartfelt emotions, and chart-topping love songs have made him the king of modern romantic music.From emotional ballads to soothing melodies, Jubin's songs perfectly match the beauty of the monsoon. Whether you're sipping chai, enjoying the rain, or heading on a long drive, these songs create the perfect rainy-day mood.From Tum Hi Aana and Raataan Lambiyan to Barsaat Ki Dhun and Humnava Mere, Jubin's unforgettable tracks continue to dominate every monsoon playlist.Let's count down Jubin Nautiyal's Top 20 Monsoon Songs that deserve a place in every rainy-day playlist.