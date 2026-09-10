One person died and ten others were rescued after the upper floor of an under-construction church collapsed in Vellore. One more person is reportedly trapped under the debris, with rescue operations underway to save the individual.

One person died, and 10 others were rescued after the upper floor of an under-construction CSI church collapsed at Mandai Krishnapuram near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, one more person is reportedly trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway on a war footing to rescue the individual.

The rescued workers have been shifted to private and government hospitals in Vellore, where they are undergoing treatment.

Official Response and Investigation

Vellore District Collector Leela Alex reached the spot of the incident and took stock of the rescue operations following the collapse of the upper floor of the under-construction church.

The district administration has initiated steps to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse. A team has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, while police have been directed to investigate the matter.

Vellore District Collector Leela Alex said, "A team has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The Police have been instructed to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse."

Rescue teams continue to search for the person suspected to be trapped under the debris, while further details regarding the incident are awaited.