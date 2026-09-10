A wild elephant roaming in Assam's Golaghat with a large tyre stuck around its neck was rescued by the Forest Department. After hours of effort, the team successfully removed the tyre, an act praised by Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Forest Department teams on Thursday evening rescued a wild elephant in distress in Assam's Golaghat district and successfully removed a large tyre that was stuck around its neck.

Minister Lauds Rescue Efforts

Sharing a video of the rescue operation on social media, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the Forest Department teams immediately swung into action after receiving information about the elephant roaming in the Morongi area with a tyre stuck around its neck. "Upon receiving information about a wild elephant roaming in the Morongi area of Golaghat District with a large tyre stuck around its neck, our Forest Department teams immediately swung into action," the Minister said in a post on X.

"Our frontline teams undertook the rescue operation with utmost care and caution. Every effort is being made to safely free the elephant while ensuring the safety of both the animal and our personnel. I appreciate the prompt response, courage and dedicated efforts of our frontline forest teams. Their commitment to protect our wildlife, even in challenging circumstances, is truly commendable," he added.

Details of the Operation

Earlier in the day, the elephant was spotted near a tea garden in the Morongi area of Golaghat district with a large tyre stuck around its neck while it was moving around in search of food. Following the information, Forest Department officials and veterinary teams reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

After several hours of continuous efforts, the teams successfully removed the tyre from the elephant's neck. The Forest Department teams ensured that the rescue operation was carried out while prioritising the safety of the animal and the personnel involved. (ANI)