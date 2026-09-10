AJUP founder Humayun Kabir stated that people in Nandigram have a special connection with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and predicted that 'his candidate will win' the bypoll, which will see former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contest.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that people in Nandigram have a special connection with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and predicted “his candidate will win” as he commented on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contesting from the constituency in the bypoll. The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Nandigram assembly by-election for October 6, 2026, with vote counting on October 9. The seat fell vacant after Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections, chose to retain Bhabanipur. “It won't make any difference. That's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's seat; he has a special connection there. His candidate will win,” Kabir told ANI.

Congress on Nandigram Development

Earlier, West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar on Thursday criticised the state government over the alleged lack of development in the Nandigram Assembly seat, saying that the Chief Minister should have retained the constituency as no work has been done there so far.

Speaking to ANI on the by-elections, Sarkar said, “The Chief Minister should have retained the Nandigram seat; she should not have given it up. No work has been done in Nandigram so far.” He said that the Congress would definitely contest the by-elections, while adding that the final details would be made public after discussions within the party.

Rebel TMC Issues Challenge

Earlier, rebel Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta challenged TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of the by-elections, saying rebel factions would not put up a candidate against her if she contests from Nandigram. "If Mamata Banerjee files her nomination from Nandigram and contests the election there, the Rebel Trinamool Congress will not field any candidate against her," Dutta told ANI.

ECI Announces Bypoll Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9. In West Bengal, bypolls were necessitated in Rejinagar and Nandigram following the resignations of Humayun Kabir and Suvendu Adhikari, respectively, while in Assam, the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi. (ANI)