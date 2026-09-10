Over 100 students from Bishop Heber College in Tiruchirappalli held an awareness rally on World Suicide Prevention Day, carrying placards promoting mental health awareness and the need to seek support during emotional distress.

Over 100 college students participated in a suicide prevention awareness rally organised by Bishop Heber College in Tiruchirappalli on World Suicide Prevention Day. They were carrying placards and spreading messages on mental health awareness and the importance of seeking timely support during emotional distress.

The rally commenced from the college campus, proceeded through Puthur Four Road and later returned to the college campus.

Focus on Mental Well-being

The awareness drive focused on preventing suicidal thoughts, promoting mental well-being and encouraging people to seek timely professional and social support when facing emotional distress.

Earlier, as part of the World Suicide Prevention Day observance, students and professors of the college also participated in a suicide prevention awareness pledge-taking ceremony.

The initiatives were aimed at encouraging open conversations around mental health and reinforcing the message that people experiencing emotional distress should reach out for support.

About World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to raise awareness about suicide prevention and promote mental health and emotional well-being.

The day seeks to encourage people to speak openly about mental health, address the stigma associated with suicide, and emphasise the importance of timely support for those experiencing emotional distress. (ANI)