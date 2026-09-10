At the WHO regional meet in Timor-Leste, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted India's healthcare progress. He noted global recognition for India's public health achievements, including WHO awards for eliminating tetanus and tackling NCDs.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday highlighted India’s progress towards building a stronger, more equitable and resilient healthcare system during his participation in the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia held in Dili, Timor-Leste.

Nadda said India’s public health achievements received recognition on the global platform, including WHO awards for sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus and for leadership in addressing non-communicable diseases through primary healthcare.

Global Recognition for India's Health Achievements

Sharing details of his engagement at the WHO regional meet, the Union Minister said he represented India and outlined the country’s efforts towards strengthening healthcare delivery, expanding medical education and improving access to specialist care. He said, "Concluding a meaningful engagement at the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia in Dili, Timor-Leste, I had the privilege of representing India and sharing our progress towards a stronger, more equitable and resilient health system."

He further said, “India’s public health achievements received significant recognition, including WHO awards for sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus and for leadership in tackling non-communicable diseases through primary healthcare. These honours reflect the dedication of our healthcare workforce, especially frontline health workers.”

Commitment to Future Healthcare Advancements

Nadda further emphasised India's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology-driven solutions, strengthening medical infrastructure and enhancing regional cooperation to achieve the goal of "Health for All".

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India remains committed to expanding medical education, strengthening specialist care, leveraging digital platforms such as eSanjeevani and deepening regional partnerships towards Health for All."