The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 54 illegal basement shops in Chandni Chowk for violating building regulations and public safety norms. The move has drawn criticism from traders, who claim it has disrupted the market and created anger.

To curb unauthorised commercial activities in the national capital and to enforce building regulations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday sealed 54 illegal shops operating from basements at properties in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk.

The action was taken against illegal commercial activities being carried out in violation of the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 and Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021, including non-compliance with mandatory clearances from the Fire Department and other statutory authorities.

The MCD said the action was aimed at preventing any untoward incident and ensuring public safety.

Sealing orders were issued under Section 345-A read with Section 347 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, following which all 54 illegal shops were sealed.

The development comes amid an intensified MCD drive against dangerous and illegal buildings in Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse tragedy that claimed seven lives.

Traders React to Sealing Drive

Reacting to the MCD action in Chandni Chowk, Yogesh Singhal, President of the All India Bullion & Jewellers Association, said the sealing drive has affected the market and created anger among traders against the government.

Speaking to ANI, Singhal said a notice was issued earlier in 2019, and a hearing was conducted, following which traders also approached the court several times to present their side.

Recalling Thursday's action, he said MCD officials along with police teams arrived at around 11:30 am, pasted notices and sealed the shops. "Around 54 shops were sealed," he said.

Singhal alleged that the MCD team cited the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021 as the reason behind the sealing action, which has affected the market. (ANI)