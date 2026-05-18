Kerala New CM Oath Today: VD Satheesan Swearing-in Ceremony with Congress Leaders | Politics #Shorts

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram Airport as Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan arrives for his oath-taking ceremony. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Chhattisgarh leader Bhupesh Baghel present to extend support. VD Satheesan to take oath today along with 20 Cabinet Ministers at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Big day for Kerala!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source