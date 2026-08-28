Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the historic Bagwal Mela in Devidhura on Raksha Bandhan, calling the tradition a symbol of faith and culture. He announced development projects and the Mela's new status as a State Fair.

CM Dhami Hails Bagwal Mela as Symbol of Faith and Culture

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the historic Bagwal Mela at Maa Barahi Dham in Devidhura on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, describing the centuries-old tradition as a symbol of faith, folk culture, community participation and brotherhood.

According to the release, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Devidhura helipad by helicopter to participate in the celebrations. He was welcomed by Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, District Magistrate Manish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav and other public representatives. The Chief Minister also received a warm traditional welcome with a captivating performance of the Chholiya folk dance.

Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at the revered Shakti Peeth of Maa Barahi Devi and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. Extending Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people of Uttarakhand, he said that Maa Barahi Maiya should continue to shower her blessings on everyone.

The Chief Minister described the sacred land of Devidhura and the world-famous historic Bagwal Mela as a living symbol of Uttarakhand's deep faith, rich folk culture and community participation. He said that the state government is fully committed to preserving its cultural roots, folk traditions and historical heritage while simultaneously pursuing modern development.

Commitment to Heritage and Development

He said that development is not being limited to infrastructure alone, and historical and religious heritage is also being integrated into the mainstream of development. With this objective, the government is undertaking the rejuvenation and development of major ancient and religious sites in the Kumaon region under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

At the Devidhura temple complex, the construction of the Garhwal Kham Bhawan at Rs 4.27 crore and the reconstruction of the Rankochi Temple at Rs 4.57 crore are currently underway. In addition, the beautification of the Ghatotkach Temple, construction of the Ghatku Hidimba Temple, development of a bathing ghat at the Sapteshwar Mahadev Temple and beautification of the Ladhoundhura fairground have already been completed.

The Chief Minister said that road surfacing work on the Ghatotkach-Jhalimali Temple route is being carried out at Rs 1.95 crore, while Rs 4.70 crore is being spent on the beautification of various temples. A Rs 5 crore street lighting project is also underway on the Purnagiri route. Development works related to Patal Rudreshwar, Khetikhan Surya Temple, Bhumia Dev Temple, Bhigraada Temple and the Dungri-Fatyal Shiva Temple are also progressing. He said that over the past five years, 397 works have been completed at Rs 68.58 crore for religious infrastructure development and beautification.

Key Announcements for Devidhura

Chief Minister Dhami also announced that Devidhura would be developed as a Nagar Panchayat area. He further said that a multi-level parking facility costing Rs 9.80 crore would be constructed in Devidhura soon.

He added that the Bagwal Mela has been declared a State Fair, enhancing its stature and further strengthening arrangements for the event. The Chief Minister said that the primary objective of promoting religious tourism is to strengthen the local economy and create more employment and self-employment opportunities.

He called upon the people of the state, particularly the younger generation, to actively participate in preserving Uttarakhand's rich folk traditions and cultural heritage, reiterating the commitment to "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" development as well as heritage.

The Historic Bagwal Ritual

Chief Minister Dhami also witnessed the unique ancient stone battle traditionally played between the four Khams and seven Thoks. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, young girls and women tied rakhi to the Chief Minister and celebrated the festival with him.

The Bagwal at Maa Barahi Dham, located in the Pati development block, began with traditional rituals and prayers conducted by the chief priest. This was followed by the entry of Bagwal participants representing the four Khams- Valik (white), Chamyal (pink), Gahadwal (saffron) and Lamgadiya (yellow). Dressed in traditional attire and colourful turbans, the Bagwal participants carried shields made of bamboo and ringal.

Amid the blowing of conch shells and chants in praise of Maa Barahi, the historic Bagwal began. The unique historic battle, which lasted around eight minutes, kept the centuries-old tradition alive through the use of fruits and flowers. According to Peethacharya Pandit Kirtiballabh Joshi, a Bagwal played with fruits and flowers is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Peethacharya Shri Kirtiballabh Joshi was also responsible for overseeing the arrival of the Khams and the conduct of the Bagwal. Chief Minister Dhami said, "Maa Barahi Maiya cares for everyone. This unique heritage can only be witnessed at the Bagwal ground in Devidhura. The tradition is an example of discipline and brotherhood, where all the warriors embrace one another after the Bagwal."

Champawat's world-famous Shakti Peeth, Maa Barahi Dham in Devidhura, witnessed the grand celebration of the historic Bagwal Mela on Friday. Organised on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the renowned fair showcased a remarkable confluence of faith, tradition, culture and enthusiasm. (ANI)