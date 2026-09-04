Ex-MLA and SP leader Guddu Pandit has been accused by his third wife, Congress leader Archana Pandit, of assaulting her at her Bulandshahr home. A video allegedly showing the incident has surfaced. Archana has filed a police complaint, alleging repeated threats and claiming Pandit wants her to withdraw their ongoing divorce case.

A video allegedly showing former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Guddu Pandit assaulting his third wife, Archana Pandit, has surfaced in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, triggering a police investigation. The footage, said to have been recorded on September 2, appears to show a man identified as Guddu Pandit pulling a woman by her hair and dragging her across the floor. The woman can be heard shouting and is seen hitting him with a broom.

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The video emerged publicly on Friday, September 4. The alleged incident took place at Archana's home, around a kilometre from the Bulandshahr Collectorate, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. Archana, who is a Congress Mahila Sabha state vice-president, has filed a complaint against Pandit at Shikarpur police station.

Archana alleges assault inside her home

In her complaint, Archana alleged that she was at home with her son, Samar Pandit, when Guddu Pandit arrived unexpectedly. She alleged that he banged loudly on the door and shouted for her to come outside. When she opened the door, she claimed he pushed her forcefully, causing her to fall to the floor, before allegedly assaulting her.

According to Archana, a domestic worker heard her screams and began recording the incident on a mobile phone. She alleged that Pandit backed away after noticing that he was being filmed.

Archana said she then ran towards the road to protect herself and informed the police.

'I fear for my life'

Archana has also alleged that she and her son have repeatedly received death threats from Pandit and members of his family. She claimed that her divorce case against Pandit is currently pending in court and alleged that he wants her to withdraw the case.

According to her complaint, she believes the alleged harassment is connected to the ongoing divorce proceedings. She has sought protection, including the deployment of women police personnel around the clock, saying she fears for her safety.

These allegations have not yet been established in court.

Police investigating video and allegations

Bulandshahr City Circle Officer Prakhar Pandey said police had received Archana's complaint and were examining the video that has surfaced.

The officer said the allegations and footage were being investigated and that action would be taken against the accused based on the facts established during the probe.

Police have not yet publicly disclosed the outcome of the investigation or confirmed whether an FIR has been registered under specific sections.

Guddu Pandit and Archana have had a dispute for two years

The dispute between Pandit and Archana is reportedly not new. Archana had previously alleged that she faced a threat to her life from Pandit and his family. Pandit had rejected the allegations at the time and reportedly made a controversial remark about her.

Their marital dispute has continued for around two years, with the divorce case now forming a central part of Archana's latest allegations.

The latest video has brought the long-running dispute back into the public spotlight.

Who is Guddu Pandit?

Guddu Pandit, whose full name is Shribhagwan Sharma, has twice served as an MLA from Dibai. He first won the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Dibai on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. He defeated Rajveer Singh, son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Pandit joined the Samajwadi Party in 2012 and won the Dibai seat again that year.

He later left the Samajwadi Party and unsuccessfully sought a BJP ticket for the 2017 Assembly election. He subsequently contested the Bulandshahr Sadar seat on an RLD ticket but lost to BJP's Virendra Sirohi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he contested Fatehpur Sikri on a BSP ticket but was defeated. He left the BSP in 2022 and joined Shiv Sena before returning to the Samajwadi Party in 2023.

Archana Pandit’s political journey

Archana Pandit has also been active in politics. She previously served as the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party's women's wing. She contested the 2023 Bulandshahr municipal chairperson election as an SP candidate and finished second.

She later joined the Congress in Lucknow and currently holds a position in the party's women's organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

Her political association with the Congress and Pandit's affiliation with the Samajwadi Party add another layer to the dispute, although the current police case concerns allegations of assault and threats.

Police are now examining the video and Archana's allegations as part of their investigation.