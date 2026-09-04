Union Minister Ramdas Athawale inaugurated the distribution of NAMASTE and Ayushman Cards to over 300 waste pickers in Delhi's Najafgarh Zone. The initiative aims to formally recognise and empower sanitation workers, improving their safety and dignity.

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated the issuance of National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Cards to waste pickers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Najafgarh Zone at a programme held at the MCD Community Hall in the National Capital on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event marked a significant step in the formal recognition and empowerment of waste pickers under the NAMASTE scheme, aimed at improving the safety, dignity, and socio-economic status of sanitation workers across the country. Alongside the NAMASTE Cards, the Minister also distributed Ayushman Cards among the waste pickers present, extending healthcare coverage benefits to this vital workforce.

Government's Commitment to Sanitation Workers

In his address, Athawale lauded the tireless contribution of waste pickers in keeping Indian cities clean, describing their work as essential to the nation's sanitation and public health efforts. He assured the workers of the Government's full cooperation and continued support in improving their working conditions and access to welfare schemes, the Ministry said.

More than 300 waste pickers from the Najafgarh Zone participated in the programme.

About the NAMASTE Scheme

The NAMASTE is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, implemented to ensure the safety, dignity, and socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, including sewer and septic tank workers and waste pickers. The scheme focuses on occupational safety, formal recognition of workers, access to healthcare and social security benefits, skill development, and mechanisation of hazardous sanitation work, with the aim of eliminating hazardous manual cleaning practices across the country. (ANI)