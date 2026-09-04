YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh government of spreading 'misinformation propaganda' on literacy rates. He refuted the government's claim of a rise to 82.1% in 2026, citing official data that shows the rate at 72.6% for 2023-24.

Jagan Accuses Govt of 'Misinformation Propaganda'

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over literacy rate claims and accused it of spreading "misinformation propaganda". Reddy referred to a report and said, " It is schoking to see the extent of the misinformation propaganda by the present Andhra Government" The Minister of Education claims that the literacy rate increased from 72.6% in 2024 to 82.1% in 2026, he said. "To begin with, no statistics pertaining to the literacy rate for Calendar year 2026 were released by any authority as the year is yet to complete."

Jagan Cites Official Data to Refute Claims

Reddy added that the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) Annual report for 2023-24 presents the results of the survey conducted by the NSSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, pertaining to the period June 2023 to June 2024 and this places the literacy rate of Andhra Pradesh at 72..6% for age group 7 years and above. "The corresponding figure for 2018-19 is 69.1%"

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁. The Minister of education claims that the literacy rate increased from 72.6% in 2024 to… pic.twitter.com/6yzdtMCVjV — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 4, 2026

He said that the PLFS Annual report for calender year 2025 presents the results of the survey conducted by the NSSO, pertaining to the period January, 2025 to December, 2025 and this places the literacy rate of Andhra Pradesh at 71.4% for age groups 7 years and above. "This document was published on 2nd July, 2026"

"When things are so amply clear, for a Government to make false claims and attempt to hoodwink the people of the State is most unfortunate," Reddy added.

Concerns Over School Enrolment

" A worrying aspect is that, owing to the policy changes brought into effect by the present State Government, the enrolment in Government schools is reducing and enrolment in private schools is increasing as brought to light by the Statistics released by the UDISE, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Instead of focussing on how to make education more accessible to the children from economically weaker backgrounds, the TDP alliance Government is preoccupied on making false claims through its deception tactics. It is advisable that the Minister of Education devotes greater time and effort towards his department and not to red book governance," he added.

(ANI)