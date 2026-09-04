An RTC bus driver was killed and several of the 13 passengers on board sustained minor injuries after the bus from Hyderabad to Bichkunda overturned in Telangana's Kamareddy district. The driver, Anjaneyulu, was trapped under the vehicle.

An RTC bus driver was killed and several passengers sustained injuries after the bus overturned near Jukkal X Road, close to Bichkunda in Kamareddy district, on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Bichkunda when it hit a roadside divider and overturned at around 12 noon near Bichkunda X Road, according to officials.

The driver, Anjaneyulu, died after getting trapped under the bus following the accident. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulances for treatment.

According to Telangana RTC officials, a total of 13 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. All passengers escaped safely, though some sustained minor injuries.

Minister orders probe, assures aid to victims

Following the accident, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and spoke to the RTC Managing Director, District Collector and Superintendent of Police over the phone to enquire about the incident, the reasons for the accident and the current situation.

The minister expressed condolences to the family of Anjaneyulu and said he was deeply pained by the driver’s death.

Prabhakar directed officials to ensure quality medical treatment and better medical services for the injured passengers and instructed them to take all necessary medical relief measures immediately.

He also directed officials led by the Regional Manager to reach the spot and monitor relief operations and stand by the victims in all possible ways.

The minister further instructed officials to work in coordination to ascertain complete details about the circumstances leading to the accident and provide necessary assistance to the victims.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)