Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar toured flood relief camps, inspecting arrangements and assuring victims of support. He directed officials to provide timely meals, milk for children, 24/7 medical aid, and special care for vulnerable groups.

Varanasi DM inspects flood relief camps

Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar made a whirlwind tour of the flood relief camps in the city on Friday, inspecting the arrangements there, inquiring about the well-being of the flood-affected people living there, and assuring them of all possible support. The District Magistrate instructed the officials present on the spot to ensure that people living in the camps receive breakfast and both meals on time. Children should be provided with milk, fruits, and other necessary provisions.

DM interacts with residents

During his inspection of the relief camp at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Hukulganj, the District Magistrate sat with the people and discussed the arrangements with them. A sense of belonging and satisfaction was evident on the faces of the residents, accompanied by smiles.

During his inspection of the relief camp at Deepti Convent School, Hukulganj, he inquired of the medical team doctor about the medical facilities being provided to flood victims and directed that the team be present 24 hours a day. He instructed the concerned officials and staff to ensure special care and access to essential amenities for children, as well as the elderly and pregnant women.

During his inspections of Tulsi Niketan, Hukulganj, and the Primary School, Dhelwaria, the District Magistrate spoke with the residents and children, inquiring about the facilities available at the relief camp. He also distributed chocolates to the children. He also inspected the relief center at Navyug Vidya Mandir, Dhelwaria, and observed the arrangements.

Emphasis on food quality and cleanliness

During the inspection, the District Magistrate visited the kitchen to see the food being prepared in the relief camp and placed special emphasis on the cleanliness and cooking of the food.

'Top priority is safety, health of flood-affected'

The District Magistrate stated that in the current circumstances, the top priority of the district administration is to ensure the safety, health, food, and availability of essential basic amenities to the flood-affected families. All concerned departments and officials have been instructed to remain active in the relief camps and provide all possible assistance to the flood-affected people. (ANI)