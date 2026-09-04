A petrol bomb attack in Sholavandan near Madurai took an unexpected turn when the alleged attacker was himself engulfed in flames while carrying out the strike, leaving him injured before he fled the scene.

A petrol bomb attack in Sholavandan near Tamil Nadu's Madurai took an unexpected turn when the alleged attacker was himself engulfed in flames while carrying out the strike, leaving him injured before he fled the scene. The incident unfolded around midnight in a residential neighbourhood opposite Kamarajar Middle School in Sholavandan. According to police, the petrol bomb was hurled at a house and landed in front of the property, triggering a fire.

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However, the attack reportedly backfired when flames caught the alleged assailant during the act. Despite sustaining burn injuries, he managed to escape from the spot.

Police later arrested 23-year-old Nagarjun in connection with the incident and took him into custody for questioning. Police are now working to find the motive behind the attack and determine whether Nagarjun acted alone or was accompanied by others.

Further investigation is underway.