A 60-year-old woman was found dead on a chair inside her Kanpur home, with a dark mark around her neck and household items scattered. Police are probing suspected strangulation and a possible robbery, but say there were no clear signs of forced entry. Her body was sent for post-mortem as CCTV footage and forensic evidence are being examined.

A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Kanpur's Keshavpuram area in Uttar Pradesh. Police are investigating whether she was strangled during a possible robbery bid. The woman, identified as Uma Kushwaha, was found sitting motionless on a chair on Tuesday evening.

According to a report by NDTV, Uma was found in her house in Hasanpur after a tenant went to switch on the submersible pump at around 10 pm. The tenant noticed her sitting on a chair and called out several times, but received no response. She then informed Uma's husband, Shivmangal Kushwaha, who runs a book stall.

Husband initially suspected cardiac arrest

Shivmangal rushed home and initially believed that his wife might have suffered a cardiac arrest. However, he later noticed a dark bluish mark around her neck. Household belongings were also found scattered, raising suspicion that a robbery could have taken place.

Police and forensic teams reached the house at around 11 pm after receiving information through Dial 112. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police yet to confirm robbery motive

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said there were no clear signs of forced entry or a break-in at the house. He said it was too early to establish whether the killing was linked to a robbery or whether another motive was involved. Police are also checking what cash, jewellery or other valuables may be missing.

Investigators found that only the cupboard belonging to Uma's elder son, Amrish, had been targeted. The cupboard contained jewellery. The cupboard belonging to her younger son, Ashish, was left untouched.

CCTV footage being checked

Rawatpur police have formed teams to investigate the murder. Officers are questioning family members and people in the neighbourhood, while CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined for possible clues about anyone who may have entered or left the locality around the suspected time of the crime.

Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the house. The post-mortem report is expected to help establish the exact cause and circumstances of Uma's death. Police are continuing to investigate the suspected strangulation, possible robbery and the identity of the person or people responsible.